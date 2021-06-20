A journalist looks at cardboard beds at the Olympic Village in Tokyo on June 20, 2021. Photo: AP
Organisers unveil Olympic Village a month before Games begin in Tokyo
- The village can sleep 18,000 athletes and team members during the Olympics and 8,000 during the Paralympics
- Organisers are mulling having 20,000 spectators in the opening ceremony, according to sources, even as they try to build confidence that the Games will be safe
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
A journalist looks at cardboard beds at the Olympic Village in Tokyo on June 20, 2021. Photo: AP