Rihanna shined in minimalism, but if you want more vibrant timepieces to celebrate the month of love, then check out our top five picks. Photo: Getty Images
5 women’s watches for the month of love – which one would Rihanna choose for the red carpet?
As more female stars are bringing timepieces onto the red carpet, here are our five favourite luxury watches that pay tribute to love, gemstones and the universe
