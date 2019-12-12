Cloud technology provides a convenient platform to help small businesses keep track of financial health and avoid simple mistakes. Photo: Shutterstock
5 common SME mistakes – and how cloud technology innovation can provide perfect ‘pain relief’ solutions
- Common accounting and planning errors, such as overlooking cash flow and setting the wrong price, can lead to real business consequences
- New technology tools, such as access to real-time accounts data, invoice automation and latest payment methods will help firms achieve good financial health
Topic | On a cloud: Grow your business
In partnership with:
XERO
Cloud technology provides a convenient platform to help small businesses keep track of financial health and avoid simple mistakes. Photo: Shutterstock