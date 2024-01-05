01:55
Nelson Chow of NC Design and Architecture answers the question of how to spend HK$8 million
For Hong Kong designer Nelson Chow, a disciplined approach drives both his career and financial success
- Asked the question of how he would spend HK$8 million, Chow looks to a mix of collectible pieces and real estate
- The founder of NC Design and Architecture says financial stability opened up the opportunity for him to take risks that helped grow his business
Real estate, vintage watches, artworks and sculptures – these are among the items that architect and interior designer Nelson Chow would buy if given HK$8 million (about US$1 million) to spend.
Investing in items that are inherently design-oriented is a natural choice for Chow, who is the founder of NC Design and Architecture in Hong Kong.
“When it comes to finance, I like to blend discipline with a long-term view, and focus on careful planning and efficient resource management to build a strong foundation,” Chow says. “I have very safe projects that are money-driven. I can then take more risks and diversify into things that align with my passions like art, watches, wine and furniture pieces.”
Chow’s work spans residential, commercial and hospitality projects, characterised by unusual spatial arrangements and tactile aesthetics that put storytelling at the heart. “As a designer, I would say I’m known for my serene and surreal designs. I like to create a sense of surprise,” he says, adding that incorporating a storytelling element helps guide him towards the end goal with his design projects.
A passion for design is deeply rooted within Chow, who has also studied tailoring at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. That training helped him develop a diverse skill set and refine his attention to smaller yet still important details.
“All these different disciplines are equally important to create a holistic experience,” he says, adding that just as with architecture, tailoring emphasises the importance of structure.
Shortly after establishing his design studio, Chow was selected to become the global lead designer for an international food and beverage company. The job not only provided him with a reliable source of income, but it also enabled him to support other work on some riskier creative projects. That work, in turn, led to bigger, award-winning commissions that helped him grow his business.
“At the time, I thought I would be happy financially if I just stuck to what I was doing for the global company,” Chow says. “But wealth is not just being financially safe. It is about finding personal fulfilment and creative satisfaction. Life is about learning new things. And it’s a gift that you’re living every day, so you should use it more to grow and learn.”
Watch the video to learn more about Chow’s perspectives on design and what it means to build wealth.