Real estate, vintage watches, artworks and sculptures – these are among the items that architect and interior designer Nelson Chow would buy if given HK$8 million (about US$1 million) to spend.

Investing in items that are inherently design-oriented is a natural choice for Chow, who is the founder of NC Design and Architecture in Hong Kong.

“When it comes to finance, I like to blend discipline with a long-term view, and focus on careful planning and efficient resource management to build a strong foundation,” Chow says. “I have very safe projects that are money-driven. I can then take more risks and diversify into things that align with my passions like art, watches, wine and furniture pieces.”

Nelson Chow designed Artifact bar in Hong Kong’s Central district, which reflects what he calls his “serene and surreal” aesthetic.

Chow’s work spans residential, commercial and hospitality projects, characterised by unusual spatial arrangements and tactile aesthetics that put storytelling at the heart. “As a designer, I would say I’m known for my serene and surreal designs. I like to create a sense of surprise,” he says, adding that incorporating a storytelling element helps guide him towards the end goal with his design projects.