China has proposed combining Chengdu (above), the provincial capital of Sichuan, and neighbouring Chongqing municipality to form the city cluster, Cheng-Yu, in the southwest of the country.
China has proposed combining Chengdu (above), the provincial capital of Sichuan, and neighbouring Chongqing municipality to form the city cluster, Cheng-Yu, in the southwest of the country.
How China’s new ‘city cluster’ of Cheng-Yu can become fourth powerhouse to drive nation’s economic growth

  • Chengdu and Chongqing municipality megalopolis to emulate those of Yangtze River Delta, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area
  • New area, with extensive transport network, rich pool of talent and thriving hi-tech hubs, looks well placed to be ‘Silicon Valley of China’s west’

Topic |   Global Innovation & Technology Forum (Chengdu)
Hannah Zhihan Zhang
Updated: 12:15pm, 21 Sep, 2020

