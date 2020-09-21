China has proposed combining Chengdu (above), the provincial capital of Sichuan, and neighbouring Chongqing municipality to form the city cluster, Cheng-Yu, in the southwest of the country.
How China’s new ‘city cluster’ of Cheng-Yu can become fourth powerhouse to drive nation’s economic growth
- Chengdu and Chongqing municipality megalopolis to emulate those of Yangtze River Delta, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area
- New area, with extensive transport network, rich pool of talent and thriving hi-tech hubs, looks well placed to be ‘Silicon Valley of China’s west’
