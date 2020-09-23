Chengdu, capital of China’s southwest province of Sichuan, has a reputation as a hi-tech hub of innovation, and is home to the subsidiaries of multinational conglomerates, such as Samsung, IBM, Tencent and Alibaba. Photo: ShutterstockChengdu, capital of China’s southwest province of Sichuan, has a reputation as a hi-tech hub of innovation, and is home to the subsidiaries of multinational conglomerates, such as Samsung, IBM, Tencent and Alibaba. Photo: Shutterstock
Chengdu, capital of China’s southwest province of Sichuan, has a reputation as a hi-tech hub of innovation, and is home to the subsidiaries of multinational conglomerates, such as Samsung, IBM, Tencent and Alibaba. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  China Business

How 4 Chinese millennials have found secret of hi-tech success in Chengdu

  • Capital of Sichuan province’s reputation as hub of innovation attracts entrepreneurs, skilled workers – and subsidiaries of 301 of world’s biggest companies
  • City’s more than 20,000 tech start-ups can hire well-educated talent thanks to municipal government’s wide range of job recruitment efforts

Topic |   Global Innovation & Technology Forum (Chengdu)
Hannah Zhihan Zhang
Hannah Zhihan Zhang

Updated: 1:19pm, 23 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chengdu, capital of China’s southwest province of Sichuan, has a reputation as a hi-tech hub of innovation, and is home to the subsidiaries of multinational conglomerates, such as Samsung, IBM, Tencent and Alibaba. Photo: ShutterstockChengdu, capital of China’s southwest province of Sichuan, has a reputation as a hi-tech hub of innovation, and is home to the subsidiaries of multinational conglomerates, such as Samsung, IBM, Tencent and Alibaba. Photo: Shutterstock
Chengdu, capital of China’s southwest province of Sichuan, has a reputation as a hi-tech hub of innovation, and is home to the subsidiaries of multinational conglomerates, such as Samsung, IBM, Tencent and Alibaba. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE