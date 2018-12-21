Travel the world, and show your love for it

When you leave a hotel room getting ready to head down to reception to check out, do you wonder what housekeeping will do with the unopened packages of toiletries lying next to the sink?

World travellers are accustomed to the perks of five-star accommodation, with all the gourmet dining and luxury in-room amenities that come along. But the hospitality industry is also often associated with excesses.

To make sure that all the guests are well fed and having all their needs met, hotels must ensure surplus supplies and avoid being out of stock. They are also round-the-clock operations, consuming a considerable amount of energy.

All that is in the face of continued healthy growth in international tourism in the first nine months of 2018, according to a report by the United Nations’ World Tourism Organization. International arrivals of overnight visitors grew five per cent in this period, after the annual growth of seven per cent recorded in 2017.

Set a goal and work at it

The issue is not unnoticed by those in the industry. An increasing number of hotels are putting in measures to reduce their impact on the environment while maintaining the services they are offering to their guests.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group (MOHG) is one of the players in the sector proactively addressing environmental issues. On the corporate level, the 30 hotels and six residences in 21 countries and territories are guided by defined group-wide goals.

“Any global company, as we are, must be responsible, and must be part of the sustainability efforts to improve our businesses and operations around the globe,” Vincent Marot, group director of technical services of MOHG, said.

In 2012, the group set out to cut its greenhouse gas emissions intensity by a quarter by 2020, with 2007 used as the baseline. In its 2017 sustainability report, it announced a 22.3 per cent reduction had been achieved, well on track to reach the plan’s ultimate target.

“Every hotel has to perform energy audits every three years, which provide them insights about their own operations, and… the right strategies going forward,” he said.

“We have also implemented a group-wide standard about reporting and recording consumptions levels, so that we have hard data [on] what gets measured, gets managed, and actually gets done.”

Marot pointed to technology as an important part of the exercise. Most of the group’s properties are using LED lights and performance of networks and structures such as air-conditioning systems is consistently reviewed.

“And more recently, so the last level of engagement that we do to create alignment, we have now introduced sustainability into the general manager's balance scorecard,” Marot said.

“So, even that personal performance now is taking into account key objectives or initiatives in their own annual review. And that is a powerful tool.”

Out of the bottle

That scorecard sounds like added stress, but general manager of Landmark Mandarin Oriental (LMO), Archie Keswick, does not seem frayed by the challenge.

“I think the world is in dire straits from an environmental perspective, and I think we are at the forefront of it here in Hong Kong,” he said.

There has been a surge of announcements this year by big hospitality brands to banish plastic straws, but LMO already completed such exercise as far back as 2016, providing guests, instead, with an eco-friendly bamboo version. It also began using eco-friendly, biodegradable detergents for laundry at the same year.

Most recently, the hotel has replaced all plastic bottles used to provide guests with drinking water, with branded and reusable ones made of glass.

“Back in 2017, we started to look at the possibility of changing or eradicating plastic water bottles. We looked into certain suppliers of in-house water filtration systems, and we came up with a system called Nordaq Fresh,” he said.

The Swedish company provides hospitality establishments with a patented system that promises to remove impurities and undesirable flavours from local tap water while retaining its natural salts and minerals. It can carbonate the water after purification, and it comes with its own capping and water-cleaning systems.

“We do not serve any plastic water bottles within the hotel, and we believe we are the first and only hotel in Hong Kong to have done this,” Keswick said.

But fulfilling the initiative was more than just installing the system; it involved logistical challenges.

“We needed to find a large enough area within the hotel which we could convert into a bottling plant,” he explained. “And this had to be a clinical-grade bottling plant [to] make sure that there is zero opportunity for any contamination.”

You are what you eat

Dining is a big part of a hotel experience, and LMO, like its sister properties in the group, has put in place a sustainable sourcing policy.

“We've worked with the World Wildlife Fund since 2005, when the hotel was launched. We have signed up to never purchasing fish and seafood products on the red, endangered list,” he said.

So, don’t expect blue-fin tuna from the menu.

And the hotel also does not accept fruits and vegetables wrapped in plastic, and to reduce the carbon footprint, it chooses to, for example, import seafood from Japan, rather than Europe or Australia.

“So, our produce is probably lesser known, but in no way less tasty.”

Sustainability also takes creativity at times. Abalone shells left from cooking at the hotel’s two-Michelin-star Amber restaurant are donated to a sustainable jewellery brand called Niin, and they are then turned into accessories.

“They are then sold, with a percentage of the sales going to sustainable sources,” Keswick said.

Working with the community

Food waste is, not surprisingly, an issue faced by hotel operations, and in making sure that perishables that are still in good conditions do not end up in the bin, LMO has identified a local partner called Food Angels to work with.

“Food Angels is a local Hong Kong charity that uses surplus edible produce from either supermarkets, restaurants, or different food outlets to produce food meals, which are then packaged in a sustainable way and supplied to the underprivileged or elderly people in the city,” he said.

The hotel also follows group-wide directions to work with organisations such as Green Spa Network to introduce chemical-free luxury shower gel, shampoo and body lotion in biodegradable containers at The Spa and Fitness Centre, provide ethically and sustainably sourced Cochine Saigon wellness products, and partner with Clean the World to introduce recycling programmes for soap, shampoo and other amenities.

Efforts from individual properties have collectively contributed to noticeable results, with the 2017 sustainability report pointing to 33.2 per cent of waste being diverted from landfills – a sharp rise from the 2012 figure of 17.3 per cent.

Marot stresses that results have been driven not just by policies but by staffs who help translate vision into action.

“We have implemented a global training program for all colleagues across the group… that basically helps them understand not only the global issues about sustainability, but also relate to those same issues as they would affect their own communities there,” Marot said.

“Our colleagues have been the force of all activities at the hotel level. They will be the best ones to demonstrate to our guests and customers that we are committed to sustainability.”

