While start-ups often face difficulties raising capital when expanding their businesses, the use of cloud technology can help them to improve efficiency. Photo: Shutterstock
6 business leaders reveal how companies can grow with – or without – outside funds
- Start-ups can get credit more easily if staff have accurate understanding of fundraising and keep good financial records
- Cloud technology can help SMEs as they expand if they face difficulties raising funds
Topic | On a cloud: Grow your business
In partnership with:
XERO
While start-ups often face difficulties raising capital when expanding their businesses, the use of cloud technology can help them to improve efficiency. Photo: Shutterstock