Virtual assets such as cryptocurrencies could transform the world of finance, making the industry more transparent, less susceptible to fraud and potentially cheaper for consumers. Photo: Shutterstock
How virtual assets will lead digital transformation of global finance
- Surge in interest in digital cryptocurrencies comes as first United States futures-based exchange-traded fund makes its October debut
- Direct blockchain spending – up more than 50 per cent this year compared with 2020 – has been tipped to exceed US$19 billion in 2024
In partnership with:
Huobi Tech
Topic | New money: virtual assets
