Michael Culhane, CEO of Pepper Group, says the devastating global financial crisis in 2007 and 2008 taught him how to be resilient.
How ‘brutal’ global financial crisis taught founder of financial services firm Pepper to survive – and prosper
- Mike Culhane, a former trading desk assistant, set up small business offering consumers easier access to non-bank loans
- He says Covid-19 pandemic offers ‘glimpse of future of banking’ and shows need to ‘surf wave of digitisation of financial services’
