How ‘brutal’ global financial crisis taught founder of financial services firm Pepper to survive – and prosper

  • Mike Culhane, a former trading desk assistant, set up small business offering consumers easier access to non-bank loans
  • He says Covid-19 pandemic offers ‘glimpse of future of banking’ and shows need to ‘surf wave of digitisation of financial services’

Topic |   Stories of Success and Innovation
Rhea Mogul
Updated: 3:00pm, 19 Aug, 2021

Michael Culhane, CEO of Pepper Group, says the devastating global financial crisis in 2007 and 2008 taught him how to be resilient.
