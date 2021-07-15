Stanley Szeto, executive chairman of Lever Style: “What you put in is what you get out of life. Whatever the situation, just try to optimise it and make the best out of it, and know you have no regrets.”
How Lever Style chairman Stanley Szeto has learned from past mistakes and bases his success on listening to the right people
- The Hong Kong businessman took the helm of the family apparel business at age 25 and has transformed it into a publicly listed supply chain manager
- He overcame challenges in implementing a new strategy, then found opportunities for expansion amid the disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic
