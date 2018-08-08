Malaysian PM Mahathir had 10 pledges when he won office. After 100 days, how’s he going?

[Brought to you by SCMP Events and Conferences]

Malaysia’s recently appointed Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is a man in a hurry. But even the political maestro, who engineered the country’s biggest ever political change, has admitted that he needs more time.

His Pakatan Harapan coalition pledged to fulfil 10 electoral promises within the first 100 days of coming into office after defeating Barisan Nasional at the May 9 general election, ending its an unbroken 61-year rule.

But Mahathir’s task has proven to be far more onerous than he hoped.

Despite his new administration moving quickly, the sheer scale of the job forced the PM to push back the self-imposed 100-day timeline.

“Today we find that, even though we have promised to fulfil the 10 promises in 100 days, unfortunately it is not that easily resolved,” Mahathir said on June 1, barely a month into the job.

One of his first actions as leader was not even among his 10 promises. It was, however, the most eye catching. A week after the election, he secured a royal pardon and released his political nemesis-turned-ally Anwar Ibrahim from prison.

Mahathir then followed up with some quick fixes and began ticking off some of the jobs on his 10-point list.

Within 21 days of coming into power, Pakatan abolished the 6 per cent Goods and Services Tax.

On state-linked corruption, Mahathir launched the investigation of state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad, which is believed to have misappropriated more than US$4.5 billion of state funds. The biggest result so far has been the charging of former Najib Razak for corruption.

Nine board members of Malaysia's US$39 billion sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional also quit after Mahathir took aim at its top personnel for pocketing millions of dollars while the firm made significant losses.

More investigations into tainted government-linked bodies are to follow, with Mahathir promising to look into the Majlis Amanah Rakyat government agency and the Federal Land Development Authority.

Another pledge his government moved on was fuel subsidies for motorcyclists, setting aside 3 billion ringgit (US$735 million) for the scheme.

The newly installed government also cast its eye to a number of mega projects approved by former PM Najib, including the high-speed rail to Singapore and the 55-billion ringgit East Coast Rail Link project.

But despite being big ticket items, those pledges are the only ones that his new government has been able to meet quickly.

In the meantime, Mahathir’s team has been putting out other political spot-fires and controversies, including the appointments of non-Malays like Lim to key positions, and juggling foreign diplomacy concerns with Singapore, Asean and global powers United States and China.

Unlike former leader Najib, who forged close ties with Singapore during his reign, Mahathir has held his long-running hard-line stance against the tiny neighbouring country.

Not only did he pull out from the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail project during his first days as leader, but also further chilled bilateral relations by raising an age-old bugbear between the two countries: Malaysia’s supply of water to resource-scarce Singapore.

Compared to his predecessor, Mahathir has also been less welcoming of Chinese investments. After slamming deals signed between Najib and China as lopsided, the new leader suspended US$23 billion worth of Beijing-led projects.

Talks are now expected to be held between China and Malaysia on forming a new economic relationship.

But while the 93-year-old Mahathir rushes to find a new balance between Kuala Lumpur and its major trade partners, such as China, there seems no such hurry to resolve his 10-point list of promises.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has announced that the government will postpone five of the 10 promises in their election manifesto, including a higher minimum wage.

[This article has been expressly commissioned for SCMP events and conferences. This is not an SCMP editorial product.]