Technology seems to be the silver bullet that societies are relying on to solve the world’s most pressing problems. While this may not always be the case, tech is certainly proving to be critical in the energy industry’s push towards decarbonisation.

An example of such innovation involves the use of hydrogen – a topic close to heart for Dr Enass Abo-Hamed, a pioneer of clean-energy storage. She is co-founder and CEO of H2Go Power, an engineering company that is developing new ways to safely store hydrogen for use as a renewable energy source.

“Hydrogen – which is my specialty, and where all my technical and business expertise lies – is a fantastic solution to introduce as an alternative in places where you want to decarbonise,” Abo-Hamed said. “Hydrogen is a very elegant molecule. If you generate it from green resources like the sun, wind or water, when you burn it or convert it, it does not generate carbon, so it gives you everything you need.”

Dr Enass Abo-Hamed (second from left), co-founder and CEO of H2Go Power, takes part in one of the many panel discussions presented during Energy Asia 2023 in Kuala Lumpur.

Speaking to the Post from the inaugural Energy Asia conference, which took place in June in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Abo-Hamed emphasised that hydrogen energy can be successfully adopted in Asia. “Storing hydrogen can be a safe, efficient and economical way to introduce accelerants into the whole equation of transitioning to lower-carbon energy solutions,” she explained.