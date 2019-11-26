Hydropower is one of the most efficient and cost-effective ways of generating electricity, especially in Asia, with China, Vietnam, Laos and Malaysia’s largest state of Sarawak all using it to generate large quantities of power. Photo: Getty Images
How hydroelectricity will help power Asia’s future in 21st century
- World’s largest form of renewable power contributes to 15.9 per cent of global electricity, with China home to planet’s largest hydropower plant
- Sarawak, Malaysia’s largest state, plans to harness hydropower not only for its energy-generating potential but also to create about 3,500 jobs
