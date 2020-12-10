The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the global digitalisation of education, with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence set to define the future of learning. Photo: helloabc/Shutterstock The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the global digitalisation of education, with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence set to define the future of learning. Photo: helloabc/Shutterstock
How edtech innovation could change global learning habits long after Covid-19

  • China tipped to lead global growth in use of technology in education to meet industry’s huge, untapped potential and surging demand sparked by pandemic
  • Experts at virtual Edventures Global Business Acceleration Summit call for change in mindset of educators and start-ups to offer more effective solutions

Payal Uttam
Updated: 1:28pm, 10 Dec, 2020

