The HSBC International Education ecosystem, led by Michelle Chiu (right), senior vice-president of HSBC Premier and International Education, is partnering with schools such as Wycombe Abbey School Hong Kong, headed by Howard Tuckett, to support parents who want to send their children to study overseas.
More Hong Kong students are studying abroad sooner, with help of partnership between HSBC and educational institutions
- Parents are sending their children to study in the UK at an earlier stage of their schooling to give them a better shot at getting into a top university
- A partnership between educational institutions and HSBC allows families to leverage support from a comprehensive ecosystem as they prepare for this milestone
In partnership with:
HSBC
