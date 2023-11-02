One of them is Happy Lamb Hot Pot, which operates 102 hotpot restaurants in 87 cities in nine countries and serves about six million customers each year. The company debuted in Hong Kong in 2018.

InvestHK – the government agency responsible for attracting foreign direct investment in the city – has been helping international restaurant groups to enter the Hong Kong market, further enriching an already cosmopolitan dining scene.

Hong Kong’s restaurant scene is world-renowned for its extensive choice of regional and international cuisines, giving diners the chance to treat themselves to special favourites or discover new culinary delights.

Its two outlets – one in Causeway Bay, the other in Mong Kok – are among about 450 specialised hotpot restaurants in the city, according to the OpenRice food and restaurant review website.

One of the reasons for the success of Happy Lamb Hot Pot’s restaurants is its carefully produced broth, containing unique, freshly selected ingredients, which is cooked for six hours.

Especially popular during the winter months – but also available throughout the year – the traditional hotpot is a communal dining experience which brings family and friends together and lets them catch up over an unhurried feast.

On such occasions, an element of ritual is involved as those gathered around the table tend to the chosen ingredients immersed in a pot of broth cooking slowly over a low flame. But as they take turns to test for flavour, top up the liquid, or add some spices, this sparks conversation and reminiscences and allows everyone to pitch in and do their bit.

It is a combined ceremony and celebration, the origins of which stretch back through the mists of time. For while hotpot has long been an integral part of Hong Kong’s food culture, it has a history which some trace back to the Mongol emperor of China Kublai Khan’s army on the march in the mid-1200s, or even to the distinctive copper pots of China’s Three Kingdoms period (220-280).

There is always room for great dining out and an updated take, which makes use of different combinations of ingredients or new cooking methods. The restaurant brand Happy Lamb Hot Pot realised that and has been able to make its mark over the past few years by providing a distinctive new twist to this time-tested classic.

Soon after opening its doors in Hong Kong, it gained a following among local residents and tourists alike. Despite the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, steady growth has been maintained. The current outlets, which together have more than 160 staff, have found their niche by offering good value hotpots and a lively ambience, and attract more than 300,000 satisfied customers a year.

Zhang Gang, president of Inner Mongolia Happy Little Sheep Catering Management Company, has praised the support that Happy Lamb Hot Pot has received from government agency InvestHK.

“What differentiate us from the rest are the carefully made broth and well-chosen ingredients,” Zhang Gang, president of Inner Mongolia Happy Little Sheep Catering Management Company, says. “We cook our broth, with its fresh and unique ingredients, for more than six hours. And we also leverage Hong Kong’s convenient access to imported goods to procure high-quality meat from around the world.”

The company has always believed that “product is king”, he says. In keeping with that philosophy, the management team and staff have a keen understanding of evolving customer tastes and make every effort to respond to suggestions and changing expectations.

It has also become a point of pride with them to provide a restaurant option that is widely recognised by customers in Hong Kong as offering good value for money.

With an eye to the future, plans and strategies are now being refined in preparation for the next big step. The general intention is to seek new opportunities both at home and abroad and, where possible, to take advantage of support from the network of advisers and contacts which has proved so helpful to date.

“We will continue to find new restaurant locations in Hong Kong and leverage the city’s strengths to expedite our global expansion,” Zhang says.

“Our business in Hong Kong is a benchmark for Happy Lamb to expand globally, and its success helps to boost the confidence of our investors and partners, which is indispensable for the international growth of the business.”

From the earliest days when first testing the market, going through the start-up phase, and right up to now, Zhang says he has been particularly impressed by the support of InvestHK.

He says its team of advisers have been able to share their expertise and help to explain government policies, industry regulations, funding schemes and the responsibilities of different departments.

That support did much to convince him to use Hong Kong as the base for the company’s next push into overseas markets. At the same time, the enthusiastic response from the city’s diners has provided confirmation that the firm has a concept and product which, if priced competitively and promoted correctly, can be a hit almost anywhere.

“If discerning gourmands in Hong Kong embrace and cherish Happy Lamb Hot Pot, we are confident that the rest of the world will enthusiastically welcome us and relish our food, too,” Zhang says.