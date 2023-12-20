How did one of Hong Kong’s biggest media tycoons come to found a science award that has recognised and honoured individuals who have made more than 60 notable discoveries and significant contributions that changed the course of history?

Hong Kong businessman and philanthropist Run Run Shaw – impressed by what the Nobel Prize had accomplished – set up the prestigious Shaw Prize in 2002.

Today, the Shaw Prize, first presented in 2004, is awarded in three categories, astronomy, life science and medicine, and mathematical sciences – each bearing a monetary prize of US$1.2 million – and is widely respected throughout the scientific community.

The Shaw Prize, an internationally renowned award that recognises remarkable scientific achievements, celebrated its 20th anniversary during this year’s Award Presentation Ceremony held at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on November 12.

The prize’s reputation did not happen overnight; instead it took years of consistent hard work by various industry players. On November 12, their collective efforts culminated in an in-person Award Presentation Ceremony to mark its 20th anniversary, which followed three years of virtual ceremonies introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.