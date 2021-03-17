Virtual reality, artificial intelligence and other digital technologies will play an increasing role in our lives as companies use them to enhance videoconferencing and other regular working practices. Photo: Shutterstock
Why smart technologies will continue to transform workplaces in post-Covid-19 world
- Businesses and staff have seen efficiencies and other benefits offered by greater use of AI and automation and mix of home- and office-based job practices
- Additional security and data protection will prove vital as companies increasingly rely on videoconferencing technologies and co-working spaces
In partnership with:
EPOS
Topic | EPOS Virtual Conference
Virtual reality, artificial intelligence and other digital technologies will play an increasing role in our lives as companies use them to enhance videoconferencing and other regular working practices. Photo: Shutterstock