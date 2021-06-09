Mobile internet problems can be avoided by business travellers thanks to the use of portable Cloud SIM technology, which offers flexible mobile data connectivity in different countries around the world.
How portable global internet connectivity can solve business travellers’ biggest headache
- Forecasts in 2020 suggest advanced connectivity could boost productivity and job creation and lift global gross domestic product by up to US$2 trillion by 2030
- Economic opportunities have stimulated fast development of telecommunication firms eager to provide hyperconnectivity solutions, including Cloud SIM technology
