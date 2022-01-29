Dong Hong, a former senior inspector of China’s top anti-corruption agency has been given a suspended death sentence for taking 463 million (US$72.9 million) in bribes. Photo: Xinhua
18th Party Congress

Former top Chinese anti-graft inspector gets suspended death sentence for corruption

  • Dong Hong took about US$73 million in bribes over two decades, court says
  • Verdict the latest in a string of corruption cases decided in recent weeks

Topic |   Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 7:17am, 29 Jan, 2022

