Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Foxconn factory in Guiyang, China, produced 16 million smartphones for Nokia and Huawei in 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE
News

Trade war: why next US tariffs on China could halve Taiwan’s growth

  • Next tariffs, which could take effect in July, include up to 25 per cent on electronic products assembled in China
  • Taiwanese firms supply 90 per cent of components for laptop PCs made for the three biggest American PC brands, and assemble most PCs in China
Topic |   US-China trade war
Ralph Jennings

Ralph Jennings  

Published: 6:15am, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 6:59am, 17 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Foxconn factory in Guiyang, China, produced 16 million smartphones for Nokia and Huawei in 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.