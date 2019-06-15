What next for US-North Korea negotiations?

Little progress has been made on denuclearisation since Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump met in Singapore a year ago. Photo: AFP
Little progress has been made on denuclearisation since Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump met in Singapore a year ago. Photo: AFP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with US President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12, 2018. Photo: AFP
Why Asean nations are reluctant to put pressure on North Korea over weapons programmes
- Member states have been trying to improve ties with North Korea, as the possibility of military conflict with the US has subsided
- Asean sources said there are enterprises in the region that have exported goods to North Korea in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions
Topic | North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with US President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12, 2018. Photo: AFP