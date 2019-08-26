Ronald dela Rosa is pictured while he was Philippine National Police chief. Photo: Reuters
Philippine ex-police chief cites China threat to justify compulsory youth military training
- The Philippines is debating reintroducing compulsory military training for students, but youth groups argue this will cause increased militarisation
- Senator Ronald dela Rosa, who presided over President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, insisted the ROTC scheme was necessary in case ‘China attacks us’
Philippines ex-top cop Ronald dela Rosa to ‘independently’ probe his own drugs crackdown
- Former police chief has been elected to Senate committee tasked with investigating operation Oplan Tokhang, which has left thousands dead
- Activists say the decision presents a clear conflict of interest, with one calling it akin to ‘putting a fox in charge of the chicken coop’
