Police restrain a protester near a police station in the Mong Kok shopping district on Monday. Chinese commentators are criticising Apple Inc for making available an app that would allow users to avoid police actions in Hong Kong. Photo: Kyodo
Apple under fire from China over HKmap.live app that tracks police activity amid Hong Kong protests
- HKmap.live uses crowdsourcing to track police vehicles, armed officers and incidents in which people have been injured
- People’s Daily column accuses the tech giant of ‘allowing its platform to clear the way for an app that incites illegal behaviour’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police restrain a protester near a police station in the Mong Kok shopping district on Monday. Chinese commentators are criticising Apple Inc for making available an app that would allow users to avoid police actions in Hong Kong. Photo: Kyodo
A protester sets a Bank of China branch in Tsuen Wan on fire during a rally against the government’s announcement of a ban on wearing masks at public assemblies in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam calls on public to condemn violence and rioters after ‘very dark night’ in city
- In five-minute video released on Saturday afternoon, Lam defends decision to invoke colonial-era law for first time in more than half a century
- Hong Kong remains in lockdown with MTR network still at standstill and shopping centres and banks all closed
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A protester sets a Bank of China branch in Tsuen Wan on fire during a rally against the government’s announcement of a ban on wearing masks at public assemblies in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong