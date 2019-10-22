A lower court has refused to forbid the publication of the election register, listing the names and addresses of voters in district council polls. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong court allows appeal by city’s largest police group seeking ban on publication of district council voters’ private details
- Interim injunction issued by Court of Appeal on Tuesday stopping election officials from distributing register of voter records
- Junior Police Officers’ Association said the urgent bid made to combat online doxxing – the malicious release of personal details – against police staff and their families
