A lower court has refused to forbid the publication of the election register, listing the names and addresses of voters in district council polls. Photo: Felix Wong
News

Hong Kong court allows appeal by city’s largest police group seeking ban on publication of district council voters’ private details

  • Interim injunction issued by Court of Appeal on Tuesday stopping election officials from distributing register of voter records
  • Junior Police Officers’ Association said the urgent bid made to combat online doxxing – the malicious release of personal details – against police staff and their families
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Brian Wong  

Updated: 5:10pm, 22 Oct, 2019

A lower court has refused to forbid the publication of the election register, listing the names and addresses of voters in district council polls. Photo: Felix Wong
In the first of a four-part series looking ahead to November’s district council elections, we examine what is at stake for both sides. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong’s district council elections: how the opposition camp plans to give their pro-establishment rivals a fierce fight

  • In the first of a four-part series looking ahead to November’s district council elections, we examine what is at stake for both sides
  • Pro-Beijing candidates fear severe backlash for supporting extradition bill that sparked months of turmoil, but the pan-democrats’ bid to flood the polls with candidates may come to nothing if election is called off
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 9:07am, 22 Oct, 2019

In the first of a four-part series looking ahead to November’s district council elections, we examine what is at stake for both sides. Photo: Felix Wong
