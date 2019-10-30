Chinese tech workers lag behind their Indian counterparts in Silicon Valley, despite outnumbering Indian science and engineering PhD graduates three to one in the US. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
The India advantage: why China’s tech workforce can’t gain traction in Silicon Valley
- Chinese companies and executives are facing resistance in the US as distrust of Beijing’s objectives grows
- In contrast, India’s familiarity with English and history as a rule-of-law democracy leave it ‘much more tied into Silicon Valley’
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for more research and investment into blockchain technology. Shutterstock
Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for more research, investment into blockchain technology
- ‘Greater effort should be made to strengthen basic research and boost innovation capacity,’ leader tells Communist Party’s elite
- Technology can be used to ‘empower industries, increase efficiency and lower costs’, industry expert says
