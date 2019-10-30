Channels

Chinese tech workers lag behind their Indian counterparts in Silicon Valley, despite outnumbering Indian science and engineering PhD graduates three to one in the US. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
News

The India advantage: why China’s tech workforce can’t gain traction in Silicon Valley

  • Chinese companies and executives are facing resistance in the US as distrust of Beijing’s objectives grows
  • In contrast, India’s familiarity with English and history as a rule-of-law democracy leave it ‘much more tied into Silicon Valley’
Topic |   Technology
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Updated: 6:10am, 30 Oct, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for more research and investment into blockchain technology. Shutterstock
Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for more research, investment into blockchain technology

  • ‘Greater effort should be made to strengthen basic research and boost innovation capacity,’ leader tells Communist Party’s elite
  • Technology can be used to ‘empower industries, increase efficiency and lower costs’, industry expert says
Topic |   Blockchain
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 3:54pm, 29 Oct, 2019

