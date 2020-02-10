Hong Kong is experiencing an acute shortage of face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong textile industry producing nearly 3,000 handmade reusable fabric masks amid acute shortage of face coverings

  • Industry lawmaker Felix Chung hopes to provide alternatives as soon as possible to relieve people’s panic amid short supply of protective gear
  • But Hu Jinlian, a PolyU professor who studies medical textiles, is sceptical about their effectiveness against airborne viruses
Natalie Wong and Kimmy Chung

Updated: 12:16pm, 10 Feb, 2020

