Hong Kong is experiencing an acute shortage of face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong textile industry producing nearly 3,000 handmade reusable fabric masks amid acute shortage of face coverings
- Industry lawmaker Felix Chung hopes to provide alternatives as soon as possible to relieve people’s panic amid short supply of protective gear
- But Hu Jinlian, a PolyU professor who studies medical textiles, is sceptical about their effectiveness against airborne viruses
