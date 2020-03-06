Anti-government protesters wave the US flag during a rally to urge US lawmakers to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Bipartisan delegation to raise issue of sanctions mechanism under Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act in talks with US officials in California
- Four-day programme organised by non-partisan World Affairs Council in San Francisco kicked off with a dinner to welcome the visitors
- Key topics for discussion will surround relations between city and US within framework of the legislation and Hong Kong Policy Act, delegation member Regina Ip says
