A Donald Trump impersonator joins other Hongkongers in Central last year to thank the US for passing legislation that requires the American government to annually assess the city’s autonomy. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: opposition lawmakers draft list of officials and police for US to target with sanctions
- Secretary for Security John Lee and police commissioner Chris Tang among those targeted by opposition legislators for their roles in the protest crisis
- The delegation met with officials in America for first time since Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act signed into law
Topic | US-China relations
A Donald Trump impersonator joins other Hongkongers in Central last year to thank the US for passing legislation that requires the American government to annually assess the city’s autonomy. Photo: Winson Wong