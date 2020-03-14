Lau Siu-kai is vice-president of the semi-official Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies. Photo: Simon Song
Senior adviser to Beijing lashes out at ‘insufficient’ Hong Kong leadership and warns shake-up may be coming
- Lau Siu-kai delivers a stinging criticism of the administration’s performance over the months of anti-government protests
- A ‘new regime’ run by patriots would better achieve goals the Chinese central government has for the city, he says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
