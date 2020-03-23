Lan Kwai Fong businesses are pleading with the Hong Kong government not to introduce the alcohol ban without helping them with rent and staff costs. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Lan Kwai Fong bars and restaurants won’t survive alcohol ban without Hong Kong government subsidies, industry warns
- Venues at Hong Kong’s top party destination face financial ruin when alcohol sales are outlawed in drastic anti-contagion measure
- The area in Central has been linked with 11 coronavirus cases, and businesses say they will be reliant on government handouts
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Lan Kwai Fong businesses are pleading with the Hong Kong government not to introduce the alcohol ban without helping them with rent and staff costs. Photo: Sam Tsang