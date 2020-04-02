South China Morning Post producers prepare in the studio for Friday’s show. Photo: SCMP
Asia-Pacific medical experts to offer insight from front lines of Covid-19 battle in online discussion with Post, other newsrooms

  • WHO adviser and early researcher into the coronavirus among those joining the virtual roundtable
  • The discussion will air on Friday at noon on the Post’s Facebook page
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Snow Xia
Snow Xia

Updated: 10:53pm, 2 Apr, 2020

