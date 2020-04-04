A protester covers the emblem of Hong Kong with a British colonial flag during a storming of the Legislative Council in Tamar on July 1 last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong at ‘critical point’ in safeguarding national security, Beijing’s envoy says

  • City must adopt legal and enforcement mechanisms to ensure stability, liaison office director argues
  • His appraisal comes on 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the Basic Law that sets out the ‘one country, two systems’ concept
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Natalie Wong
Updated: 5:11pm, 4 Apr, 2020

