Scenes such as these in Repulse Bay of large crowds have led health officials to warn the public against Covid-19 complacency. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus warning for Hongkongers heading outdoors for Easter, as 16 new infections take total to 989

  • Top health official says sheer number of people on the streets could trigger fresh wave of infections
  • New figures revealed as authorities downgrade length-of-stay requirement at quarantine centres to free up capacity
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Natalie Wong and Karen Zhang

Updated: 5:45pm, 10 Apr, 2020

Scenes such as these in Repulse Bay of large crowds have led health officials to warn the public against Covid-19 complacency. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE