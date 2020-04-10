Scenes such as these in Repulse Bay of large crowds have led health officials to warn the public against Covid-19 complacency. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus warning for Hongkongers heading outdoors for Easter, as 16 new infections take total to 989
- Top health official says sheer number of people on the streets could trigger fresh wave of infections
- New figures revealed as authorities downgrade length-of-stay requirement at quarantine centres to free up capacity
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
