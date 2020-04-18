US pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences makes remdesivir, which is being tested as a coronavirus treatment. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: drugs including remdesivir may prove effective before vaccine is available, South Korean expert says
- Effectiveness of Gilead’s remdesivir and other repurposed drugs may be proven in 3 to 4 months, a leading coronavirus expert says
- ‘Not very optimistic’ about seeing a vaccine within 18 months
