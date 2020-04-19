Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s regional director for Africa, says she hopes the US will reverse its decision to halt funding. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s halt on WHO funding will be felt most by the world’s poorest people, experts say
- Countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, the Indian subcontinent and Latin America are fighting not only Covid-19, but also Ebola, HIV, tuberculosis, malaria and polio
- The UN health agency runs programmes to help fight disease around the world, but without US support they will all be put at risk
