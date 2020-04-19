Pro-democracy figures were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of organising, publicising or taking part in the unauthorised assemblies between August and October last year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing foreign affairs office in Hong Kong hits back at governments for criticising arrests of pro-democracy figures

  • Beijing’s foreign affairs office in Hong Kong urges the governments of Britain and United States and other politicians to stop meddling in the city’s affairs
  • It says Hong Kong is governed by the rule of law and nobody is above the law
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 4:01pm, 19 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pro-democracy figures were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of organising, publicising or taking part in the unauthorised assemblies between August and October last year. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE