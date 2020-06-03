Chinese passports and stamps seized by Canadian border agents as part of an investigation into an immigration fraud scheme in Vancouver in 2015. Photo: Canada Border Services Agency
News

Revive millionaire migration to cure Canada’s coronavirus economic woes, say advocates

  • Chinese-dominated investor migration schemes were terminated or paused amid heavy criticism, but supporters are lobbying for their resurrection
  • The Investment Industry Association of Canada wants the federal investor programme restarted, but a professor who studied it called it a ‘dismal failure’
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 11:44pm, 3 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese passports and stamps seized by Canadian border agents as part of an investigation into an immigration fraud scheme in Vancouver in 2015. Photo: Canada Border Services Agency
READ FULL ARTICLE