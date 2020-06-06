Organisers of the labour strike hold a press briefing, including (left to right) Cat Hou Chui-shan of the Bartenders & Mixologists Union; Alex Tang Cheuk-man of the Hong Kong Information Technology Workers’ Union; Alex Tsui of the Hong Kong Hotel Employees Union and Carol Ng of the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Union. Photo: Jonathan Wong
National security law: unions and student group threaten to strike as ‘warning shot’ to Beijing
- Seeking a strong mandate, organisers are hoping 70,000 people will turn out for a vote on the proposed action
- Move comes as councillors from 17 districts say law will ‘destroy’ the ‘one country, two systems’ principle
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
