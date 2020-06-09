Opinion
SCMP Columnist
The Hongcouver by Ian Young
An anti-Chinese virus was spreading in Vancouver. But data that could have broken infection chains of racism was kept secret
- Covid-19 data showing Chinese-dominated Richmond is Vancouver’s least infected area could have undermined racist sentiment – but it was suppressed for months
- Gene sequencing also shows BC’s pandemic mostly involves virus strains that arrived from the US, eastern Canada and Europe, while Chinese strains fizzled
