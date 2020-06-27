The suspect in an attack on a 92-year-old ethnically Chinese dementia sufferer stands over the elder outside a Vancouver convenience store on March 13, in a video released by Vancouver police. Photo: VPD
News

Anti-Asian coronavirus hate: Vancouver police seek charges in attack on Chinese dementia sufferer, 92

  • Relatives of the suspect in the notorious incident claimed he would not be charged, but Deputy Chief Constable Howard Chow says police want prosecutors to act
  • Chow meanwhile denied that there was systemic racism in the VPD
Topic |   Canada
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 4:57am, 27 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The suspect in an attack on a 92-year-old ethnically Chinese dementia sufferer stands over the elder outside a Vancouver convenience store on March 13, in a video released by Vancouver police. Photo: VPD
READ FULL ARTICLE