Workers seen brewing coffee at an outlet in Beijing, China in May 2018. The accounting scandal has erased US$11 billion in the firm’s market value ahead of its delisting from Nasdaq. Photo: EPA-EFE
Luckin Coffee asked to reverse boardroom changes after co-founder’s ouster, as China prepares to wield big stick for accounting fraud
- Shareholders linked to Centurium Capital requisition for meeting to undo some boardroom changes at July 5 meeting
- Move follows the ouster of co-founder Charles Lu Zhengyao while Chinese authorities ready punishment for accounting scandal
