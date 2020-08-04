Workers seen brewing coffee at an outlet in Beijing, China in May 2018. The accounting scandal has erased US$11 billion in the firm’s market value ahead of its delisting from Nasdaq. Photo: EPA-EFEWorkers seen brewing coffee at an outlet in Beijing, China in May 2018. The accounting scandal has erased US$11 billion in the firm’s market value ahead of its delisting from Nasdaq. Photo: EPA-EFE
Workers seen brewing coffee at an outlet in Beijing, China in May 2018. The accounting scandal has erased US$11 billion in the firm’s market value ahead of its delisting from Nasdaq. Photo: EPA-EFE
Luckin Coffee asked to reverse boardroom changes after co-founder’s ouster, as China prepares to wield big stick for accounting fraud

  • Shareholders linked to Centurium Capital requisition for meeting to undo some boardroom changes at July 5 meeting
  • Move follows the ouster of co-founder Charles Lu Zhengyao while Chinese authorities ready punishment for accounting scandal
Topic |   IPO
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 1:16am, 4 Aug, 2020

