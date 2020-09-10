The dozen Hong Kong residents were intercepted at sea last month by mainland China’s coastguard. Photo: WeiboThe dozen Hong Kong residents were intercepted at sea last month by mainland China’s coastguard. Photo: Weibo
Lawyer for one of 12 Hongkongers arrested at sea says mainland China prosecutors refused to handle his complaint over client access without recording process, seizing phone

  • Two attempts to visit his detained client in Shenzhen denied, before authorities dismiss complaint, lawyer Lu Siwei says
  • The 12 detained Hongkongers were reportedly trying to flee to Taiwan when arrested for illegal entry last month by mainland China’s coastguard

Natalie Wong and Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 8:08pm, 10 Sep, 2020

