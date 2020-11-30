Staff extinguish flames from Haas driver Romain Grosjean of France's car after a crash during the F1 race in Bahrain on Sunday. Photo: AP Staff extinguish flames from Haas driver Romain Grosjean of France's car after a crash during the F1 race in Bahrain on Sunday. Photo: AP
News

Haas driver Romain Grosjean escapes major crash at first lap of F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

  • TV footage showed the car on fire and broken in two pieces, but Grosjean walked away and was helped into an ambulance
  • Grosjean’s team said the 34-year-old had ‘some minor burns on his hands and ankles but otherwise he is OK’

Topic |   Formula One (F1)
DPA
DPA

Updated: 12:41am, 30 Nov, 2020

