Staff extinguish flames from Haas driver Romain Grosjean of France's car after a crash during the F1 race in Bahrain on Sunday. Photo: AP
Haas driver Romain Grosjean escapes major crash at first lap of F1 Bahrain Grand Prix
- TV footage showed the car on fire and broken in two pieces, but Grosjean walked away and was helped into an ambulance
- Grosjean’s team said the 34-year-old had ‘some minor burns on his hands and ankles but otherwise he is OK’
Topic | Formula One (F1)
Staff extinguish flames from Haas driver Romain Grosjean of France's car after a crash during the F1 race in Bahrain on Sunday. Photo: AP