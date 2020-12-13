Supporters pay tribute to late Italian Football player Paolo Rossi during his funeral outside the Santa Maria Annunciata Cathedral in Vicenza, northeastern Italy, on Saturday. Photo: AFP Supporters pay tribute to late Italian Football player Paolo Rossi during his funeral outside the Santa Maria Annunciata Cathedral in Vicenza, northeastern Italy, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Supporters pay tribute to late Italian Football player Paolo Rossi during his funeral outside the Santa Maria Annunciata Cathedral in Vicenza, northeastern Italy, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
News

World Cup hero Paolo Rossi’s Tuscan home burgled during late footballer’s funeral

  • Rossi’s wife Federica returned from the funeral to discover the home near Bucine, southeast of Florence, had been broken into
  • Items stolen included a watch belonging to Rossi and cash

Topic |   Italy
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:04am, 13 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Supporters pay tribute to late Italian Football player Paolo Rossi during his funeral outside the Santa Maria Annunciata Cathedral in Vicenza, northeastern Italy, on Saturday. Photo: AFP Supporters pay tribute to late Italian Football player Paolo Rossi during his funeral outside the Santa Maria Annunciata Cathedral in Vicenza, northeastern Italy, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Supporters pay tribute to late Italian Football player Paolo Rossi during his funeral outside the Santa Maria Annunciata Cathedral in Vicenza, northeastern Italy, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE