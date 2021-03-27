China’s industrial sector has rebounded well from the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
China’s industrial profits up 179pc at US$169.7 billion in Jan-Feb
- Jump extends upwards trend to 10 months as sector bounces back from coronavirus slump, National Bureau of Statistics says
- Despite positive signals, the international situation remains ‘complex and severe, and domestic pandemic control measures cannot be relaxed’, NBS statistician says
Topic | China economy
China’s industrial sector has rebounded well from the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Xinhua