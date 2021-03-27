China’s industrial sector has rebounded well from the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Xinhua China’s industrial sector has rebounded well from the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
China economy
News

China’s industrial profits up 179pc at US$169.7 billion in Jan-Feb

  • Jump extends upwards trend to 10 months as sector bounces back from coronavirus slump, National Bureau of Statistics says
  • Despite positive signals, the international situation remains ‘complex and severe, and domestic pandemic control measures cannot be relaxed’, NBS statistician says

Orange Wang
Updated: 12:20pm, 27 Mar, 2021

