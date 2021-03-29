Chloe Zhao, seen accepting her Golden Globes award for best director, was the subject of a firestorm on Chinese social media over a 2013 comment. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong broadcaster drops Academy Awards telecast after 52 years, says ‘commercial decision’ unrelated to Beijing displeasure over nominees
- The Oscars had aired exclusively on TVB’s English-language channel Pearl since 1969; this year’s nominees include a documentary short about the Hong Kong protests and a director who drew the wrath of Chinese netizens
- Beijing had reportedly told mainland media outlets to either boycott or downplay the film awards ceremony
Topic | Academy Awards
Chloe Zhao, seen accepting her Golden Globes award for best director, was the subject of a firestorm on Chinese social media over a 2013 comment. Photo: Reuters