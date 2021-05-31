MotoGP riders and teams line up for a one-minute of silence in memory of Jason Dupasquier, who died at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, Italy on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE MotoGP riders and teams line up for a one-minute of silence in memory of Jason Dupasquier, who died at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, Italy on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Swiss rider Jason Dupasquier, 19, dies after serious accident in Moto3 qualifier in Italy

  • Dupasquier was hit by another bike after falling from his own and slid down the track during qualifying on Saturday at Mugello in Italy
  • Japan’s Ayumu Sasaki, who was also involved in the crash, was unhurt

DPA
DPA

Updated: 1:35am, 31 May, 2021

