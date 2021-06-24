New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard lifts in the snatch of the women’s 90kg weightlifting final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Photo: AP
Tokyo Olympics: Who is Laurel Hubbard? First transgender athlete from New Zealand becomes reluctant trailblazer
- The weightlifter’s presence brings into the Olympic arena an issue that challenges sport’s traditional binary categories of male and female
- But the soft-spoken athlete is intensely shy, insisting during rare interviews that she just wants to be left alone to pursue her sport
